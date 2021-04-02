Dead Westfalenpost: Ursula Happe, terrified of Olympic gold swimming as a mother of two, is dead

Happe paddled the 200-meter breaststroke to the Olympic victory in Melbourne in 1956.

Another after World War I was the first German to win Olympic swimming gold Ursula Happe has died at the age of 94 in Dortmund, reports Westfalenpost. Happe paddled the 200-meter breaststroke to Olympic victory in Melbourne in 1956 when he was a 30-year-old mother of two.

Happe was awarded Athlete of the Year in Germany in 1954 and 1956. He was elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1997.

Happe was born on October 20, 1926 in Danzig as the daughter of a swim supervisor. After World War II he fled to Kiel and from there to Dortmund.

“There was only one small hall with a 25-meter track. All other swimming pools had been destroyed. I stood at the door at half past six in the morning, even though I only got in at half past seven, ”Happe said of the post-war training conditions.

Happen’s son Thomas Happe won Olympic silver in Los Angeles in 1984 with the German handball team.