Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead Well-known Welsh guitarist Spencer Davis has died at the age of 81

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 20, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Davis was one of the leading figures in the British band The Spencer Davis Group, whose hit songs included Keep On Running and Somebody Help Me.

Welsh guitarist Spencer Davis has died of pneumonia at the age of 81 in hospital, says the British broadcaster BBC. Davis was one of the leading figures in the British band The Spencer Davis Group, whose hit songs included Keep On Running and Somebody Help Me.

Davis ’band The Spencer Davis Group was best known especially in the 1960s, when it toured Europe with bands The Who and The Rolling Stones, among others. At the time, the band also featured a teenager Stevie Winwood.

The band also visited Finland in February 1967, when it performed at the Helsinki House of Culture.

Information The BBC was told about Davis’ death by his manager and friend Bob Birk, who worked with the musician for over 30 years.

“He will be missed,” Birk commented to the BBC.

In addition to friends, the musician was grieved by his longtime spouse June as well as three adult children.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Hockey Ilves solved the away game against TPS in less than a minute and rose to share the top spot in the League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In