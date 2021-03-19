Dead Well-known architect Kristian Gullichsen is dead

Kristian Gullichsen’s best-known works include Malmi Church in Helsinki, the Pori Art Museum and its extension, the Stockmann department store extension, Kauniainen Church, the Lleida University Library in Spain and the Finnish Embassy in Stockholm.

Finland one of the most famous architects Kristian Gullichsen is dead. He died on Wednesday in Helsinki at the age of 88. Gullichsen was born in Helsinki in 1932.

Gullichsen was one of the key Finnish architects of the late 20th century, whose work has been characterized by the interpretation of the cultural heritage of modernist architecture.

His best-known works include Malmi Church in Helsinki, the Pori Art Museum and its extension, the extension of the Stockmann department store, the Pieksamäki Cultural Center Poleeni, Kauniainen Church, the Lleida University Library in Spain and the Embassy of Finland in Stockholm. The castle-like new building, completed in 2001, is one of Gullichsen’s career decisions.

Gullichsen himself, who graduated from the Lleida University Library and Cultural Center in 2004, considered perhaps the most important work of his career.

“Not only has the work been obtained through international competition, it is also the largest cultural building I have designed. In international work, the bar is even higher than usual, you have to invest more in it for patriotic reasons than usual, ”the architect told HS in 2004.

The building was once awarded the Concrete Structure of the Year.

Gullichsen also designed residential buildings in Finland, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. One well-known residential building in Helsinki is, for example, the Olympos residential apartment buildings in Kaivopuisto Myllytie.

Gullichsen’s architecture is described as exuding a European cultural heritage that is at the same time strongly connected to the Finnish construction tradition and nature. The characteristic quality of his buildings is influenced by the beautiful proportions, the variation of the intimate and monumental scale, the spatial impressions and the finished details.

Gullichsen graduated as an architect in 1961 and established his own office in the same year. During his studies, he also had time to work Alvar Aallon in the office.

In 1973, he founded the architectural firm Gullichsen-Kairamo-Vormala, which helped to raise the level and international visibility of Finnish architecture.

In the 1990s, Gullichsen criticized the loss of its roots and connection to the history of Finnish architecture in previous decades. He saw consumer goods buildings in the boom of the 1980s as an artificial pursuit of novelty.

Kristian Gullichsen was one Maire and Harry Gullichsen of five children. The family home, Villa Mairea in Noormarkku, is one of the most famous private homes in Finland and in the world, as it was designed by Alvar Aalto, a family member of the Gullichsen family in 1938, and decorated by Artek’s basic designers. Maija Heikinheimo and Aino Aalto.

Kristian Gullichsen was seven years old when the house was completed, but did not have time to live in the house for very long.

In an interview with HS, Gullichsen recalled how Alvar Aalto’s son Hamilkar taught him to stand with his head between his knees, immersed in the wrong direction, and in that position he looked at the vast living room of his home and sucked into its atmosphere.

“The house tends to say that modern architecture doesn’t have to be cold and cold. The means of modern architecture do not lack the ingredients to create a sense of well-being, ”Gullichsen described.

Villa Mairea is currently on display at Yle Arena Virpi Suutarin Wavedocumentary, in which Kristian Gullichsen has also been interviewed.

Kristian Gullichsen was an honorary member of the Finnish Association of Architects Safa, who was awarded, inter alia, the Grand Gold Medal of the French Academy of Architecture, the Prince Eugen Medal, the State Prize for Architecture (Erkki Kairamon and Timo Vormalan and Pro Finland.

He opened international connections to Finnish architecture while serving on the boards of the Finnish Museum of Architecture and the Alvar Aalto Foundation.

He promoted the appreciation and protection of Alvar Aalto’s architectural heritage. He also taught and lectured around the world.