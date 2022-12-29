Dead | Vivienne Westwood, the designer who brought the punk spirit to high fashion, has died at the age of 81

The British designer turned provocations into art.

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died on Thursday in London, his family says.

British Westwood, considered one of the icons of the fashion world, was 81 years old when he died. On the Twitter account of the brand that bears his name was told Westwood died peacefully surrounded by his family.

“To change for the better, the world needs more people like Vivienne,” the publication said.

Westwood combined music and fashion in his work, bringing punk spirit and rebellious politics to the catwalks. He turned provocation into art.

Among other things, Westwood is remembered for the leather outfits she popularized in the 1970s and the moment she went to Buckingham Palace to receive a tribute from the Queen without underwear.

Westwood also shuddered by sending a topless man eating ice cream on stage at a fashion show Kate Moss’s.

The fashion world the rebel’s political activism was especially emphasized towards the end of his life. Westwood spoke publicly against arbitrary arrests and nuclear weapons and supported environmental movements and, for example, the environmental organization Greenpeace.

Spouse and work partner of Westwood Andreas Kronthaler said the couple worked together until the end of their spouse’s life.

“He’s given me a lot of things to move forward with. Thank you, dear,” Kronthaler said, according to the PA news agency.