Sunday, July 7, 2024
Dead | Violinist Liana Isakadze has died

July 7, 2024
in World Europe
Born in Tbilisi, Isakadze was 77 years old when he died.

Georgian violinist Liana Isakadze is dead, Georgian news media say. Isakadze, born in 1946 in Tbilisi, the capital of the country, was 77 years old.

I played the violin as a child by David Oistrah (1908–1974), Isakadze, who started as a teacher, was also a conductor and the founder and artistic director of numerous musical events.

Isakadze often gives concerts in Finland, both as a soloist and as the leader of the Georgian chamber orchestra he founded. In 1970 Isakadze and Pavel Kogan won the shared main prize of the Jean Sibelius violin competition held in Helsinki.

“The Finnish audience immediately took the cheerful and swaggering Georgian girl Isakadze as their favorite”, wrote Critic of HS Hannu-Ilmari Lampila in 2010, forty years after the competition.

Later, Isakadze served on the jury of the Sibelius competition.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze presented condolences on Friday. The Prime Minister’s press release emphasizes Liana Isakadze’s role as a popularizer of classical music and a spreader of the Georgian musical tradition.

Isakadze lived in France since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Liana Isakadze at the Sibelius Violin Competition in 1970. Picture: Matt Saves

