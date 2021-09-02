Dead Violinist Igor Oistrah has died at the age of 90

Vesa, a member of the violin family, rose to the top of the world of violin playing on his own merits. In Finland, Igor Oistrah gives concerts on several occasions.

Russian born violinist Igor Oistrah has died at the age of 90. According to news agency Tassi, the violinist died on August 14 after a long illness.

For several decades, Oistrah was one of the best-known names in violin playing in the world. Oistrah also performed several times in Finland during her career.

Igor Oistrah was born in 1931 in Odessa in the former Soviet Union. He learned the violin from his famous violinist father From David Oistrah. He continued his studies in Moscow and Igor Oistrah won the first major violin competitions in the 1950s, when he also began touring Europe extensively with concerts.

The tours were part of Soviet political cultural exports, and Igor performed as a duo with his father, who had been raised as a Soviet folk artist. At times, as during the 1956 Hungarian uprising, Igor Oistrah’s concerts in the West were overshadowed by protests.

Igor Oistrah’s career as a violinist was marked by family background and a father highly respected as a violinist for a long time, but with his own skills he rose from his father’s shadow to the forefront.

Paternal after his death in 1974, Igor Oistrah often performed with his pianist wife Natalian with. At times, the stage also featured a respected violinist Valeri-son.

In addition to playing the violin, Igor Oistrah also conducted orchestras – like his father. He also worked for a long time as a teacher in the field, as his father had also done. From the 1990s he held a professorship in violin playing in Brussels.

In Finland Oistrah visited the concerto several times, playing, among other things, Sibelius’s Violin Concerto. During his first visit to Finland in 1955, Oistrah met Jean Sibelius In Ainola, Järvenpää. At that time, the young violinist handed over his own Sibelius recording to the composer.

During a visit to Finland in 1977, Oistrah told in an interview with HS how his father’s legacy was concretely reflected in the way he used the Stradivarius used by his father.

Oistrah served in Finland a couple of times as a member of the jury in the Sibelius Violin Competition, and many of the participants in the competition were her students.