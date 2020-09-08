Lifeless Vexi Salmi’s son Topi Salmi was nearer along with his father than ever earlier than lately – Katri Helena: “An excellent journey to the sunshine of heaven”

Grasp lyricist Vexi Salmi is lifeless. Pals and family members keep in mind Salme as a heat, truthful and fun-loving individual. To Katri Helena, she mentioned the Eurovision track I take a look at the blue sky, which was “like a prayer”.

Finland some of the well-known lyricists Vexi Salmi has died early Tuesday morning of a quickly progressing extreme sickness. Salmi was 77 years previous when he died.

Son of the Strait Topi Salmi says he has very heat recollections of his father. Vexi Salmi’s sickness progressed to a essential situation inside a number of weeks.

“Vexi has guided my life too in some ways. I definitely wouldn’t do my present job with out his affect, ”Salmi says.

Topi Salmi is the CEO and lyricist of the report firm Turenki Data. Early in his profession, he additionally labored for his father’s report firm.

“It appears like we’ve been closest than ever in these previous couple of years. On the second Christmas, I went with Vex to go to Germany to see the locations of his youth. It was a very significant journey for me. ”

Irwin Goodman and Vexi Salmi in 1970.­

In his youth, Salmi spent a few yr in Germany, the place he loaded vehicles with a buddy Antti Hammarbergin (With Irwin Goodman). On the identical journey in Hamburg, the duo occurred to listen to an unknown band referred to as The Beatles – whose music they didn’t care a lot about and left the scene.

His father Topi Salmi considers the importance of the work for Finnish music to be actually nice.

“Vex’s mentioned manufacturing is extremely in depth and numerous. I love how he knew easy methods to put all kinds of feelings into his lyrics, from the rags to the actually touching songs. From the extremes of his manufacturing, classics have survived, so it’s nice that he can’t be compartmentalized into only one style author. ”

Salmi has mentioned, amongst different issues Irwin Goodman hitit St. Paul and the Reperbahn and A relaxed rose, Kirkan You wiped my grief from my eyes and Vesa-Matti Loirin I make Christmas in my coronary heart. As a lyricist, Salmi was extraordinarily prolific. In his profession, he sang a complete of hundreds of songs. Greater than 3,000 of them have been recorded.

“His approach had been honed to the acute. Vex had an important thirst for all times and a curiosity about varied issues, which I imagine additionally gave rise to the themes of the songs. ”

Though each father and son labored as lyricists, they didn’t interact in an expert trade of concepts, in keeping with Topi Salmi.

“About 20 years in the past, we as soon as sat at a front room desk and checked out a number of lyrics, however that didn’t take very lengthy both. In any other case, our discussions had been largely associated to hockey and music from the listener’s standpoint, ”says Salmi.

Markku Veijalainen­

Provider Markku Veijalainen says he has been shut with Vexi Salmi for the reason that Sixties. Each had been from Hämeenlinna, and so they had been a part of the identical group of pals.

“That group included Irwin Goodman, Fredi and Kai Hyttinen. Vexi was a number one determine: the one who kicked the momentum for us others, ”says Veijalainen.

In accordance with Veijalainen, Salmi was “the buddy of the fairest man he is aware of”. Salmi helped Veijalainen every time obligatory, and he may at all times be trusted.

“Nice man. I’m comfortable that I’ve identified him. “

Particularly for Veijalainen, Salmi has remembered his perseverance and purposefulness, which was mirrored in his playful betting. Salmi was able to wager with himself and others to succeed in the purpose he needed.

“‘Need to wager?’ was Vex’s factor. As soon as Vexi performed me a track and requested if we’re betting that this shall be Finland’s primary track. I did not assume I’d. That track was Autumn seaside. Later, after Irwin had been off the report for some time, Vexi performed the track once more and requested if it was wager that this could work. Once more, I did not imagine it. That track was A relaxed rose”, Veijalainen says and laughs.

“Man lives in recollections, and in Vex’s case, these recollections are actually humorous. I at all times keep in mind him as an lively man. ”

Katri Helena­

Vocalist Katri Helenan some of the well-known songs of his profession I take a look at the blue sky is written by Vexi Salmi. Katri Helena represented Finland on the Eurovision Tune Contest in 1979.

The singer says that the track sung by Salmi and composed by Fred was of nice significance to him.

“For me, the track was terribly necessary in its lyrics. That track was like a prayer, ”says Katri Helena.

He remembers that in the course of the processing of the track, Half C was omitted from it, as a result of the important message of the track crystallized, in keeping with Katri Helena, with out Half C.

The information of Salmi’s demise got here as a shock to Katri Helena.

“That’s how it’s that nobody stays right here. I thank Vex for what he has given us Finns. I want him a superb journey to the sunshine of heaven. ”

Gallery Ilona Anhava acquired to know Vexi Salme by way of artwork. German artwork specifically was of nice curiosity to Salme.

“Vexi was passionate in regards to the issues that basically her.”

Anhava remembers it as soon as as a German artist Michael Buthe got here for the primary time. Salmi and Anhava had just lately turn out to be acquainted, and Anhava had not but heard of Buthe. Strait rushed out of the gallery and returned after half an hour again in his armpit with the thickest doable work accessible from Buthe.

“Vexi was essentially the most vital knowledgeable in German artwork in Finland. Proof of that is the high-quality assortment of German expressionism included in his artwork collections. ”

Along with German artwork, Salme had an in depth assortment of Finnish modern artwork, which has been donated to the Hämeenlinna Artwork Museum.

“Vexi was concerned in lots of issues. His demise leaves an enormous empty hole within the artwork world in addition to in lots of different areas. ”

Kai Hyttinen­

Vocalist Kai Hyttinen Vexi Salmi was very shut. After they met, Hyttinen was below twenty. Along with skilled cooperation, Hyttinen and Salmi had been good pals.

“Vexi has been such a big individual to me that I’d not be like this with out Vexi. He made me many good songs and stored me alive, ”says Hyttinen.

Salmi and Hyttinen realized how the leisure world works collectively. Hyttinen was concerned in Irvin Goodman’s first tour in 1966. At the moment, the enjoyable tax was evaded by first presenting a program throughout which the viewers sat of their seats. After a few hours, the bench was lifted apart and Dancing started.

In accordance with Hyttinen, it was typical at the moment that along with the primary star, the excursions included a number of performers and singers.

Hyttinen remembers that Salme had a robust sense of justice. When Vexi Salmen, Kassu Halonen and Kisu Jernström the report firm Flamingo went bankrupt in 1996, Salmi paid its money owed out of its personal bag.

“Vexi was an infinitely truthful individual. It’s a quite uncommon function in people, ”says Hyttinen.

Pepe Willberg­

Vocalist Pepe Willberg had a substantial cope with Salmi by way of the lyrics. The cooperation was vital.

“All of my extra placing songs are largely handwritten by Vex’s Strait,” Willberg notes.

Amongst different issues, Salmi has lyrics I acquired every thing from life and Morning.

Kassu Halonen­

Composer Kassu Halonen grew to become acquainted with Vexi Salme within the Nineteen Eighties after studying to compose Jaakko Salon and Hope Kärjen in doctrines.

“After we met Vex, he put me to work. I’d by no means have been in a position to do the variety of songs I did if I hadn’t had a lyricist like Vex, ”Halonen says.

Halonen and Salmi made a lot of Finnish evergreens as a working couple: Halonen composed and Salmi mentioned. Halonen says that typically she had the composition prepared, and Salmi wrote the phrases to it. Generally Salme had the textual content prepared, and Halonen composed a melody for it.

“I used to be taking part in golf on the time I acquired to know Vex. Vexi instructed me they’d convey the golf bag away till 1,000,000 albums had been offered. Then you possibly can take it again. It did not take very lengthy when the million was full, ”Halonen says and laughs.

Amongst different issues, Halonen has made a lot of songs with Salmi for the 1996 launch Jari Sillanpää album, which remains to be Finland’s best-selling album.

“On the perfect days, Vex and I did ten songs a day. As a lyricist, Vexi was very adept. The texts got here at a quick tempo, there have been no technical blunders and every thing rhymed, ”says Halonen.

“As an individual, Vexi was civilized, loyal and hardworking. Schooling was mirrored, for instance, in the truth that for years we and Vex took Ilta-Sanomat’s 10 questions quizzes. In ten years, I didn’t beat Vex as soon as, and as soon as I got here to the degrees. That’s when Vexi referred to as the editor-in-chief of the journal indignantly and mentioned you had the flawed reply to 1 query. The editor-in-chief acknowledged the error. “

Kisu Jernström­

Vocalist, songwriter and drummer Kisu Jernström labored intently with Vexi Salmi for ten years on a joint report label, Flamingo, within the 80s and 90s. Jernström composed the songs along with Kassu Halonen.

Jernström describes Salme as a really quick lyricist.

“Vexi was an important proverb in each method, insanely good and humorous man and grumpy.”

Of the songs made collectively, it’s particularly memorable You wiped my grief from my eyeswith which Kirka succeeded. Jernström considers it the perfect piece of the trio’s joint creations.

“I fondly keep in mind Vex. He was an important, nice man, ”says Jernström.