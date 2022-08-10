Dead | Vesa-Matti Loir’s multi-talentedness comes to the fore in his participation in sports

Many sports players have expressed their condolences for Loir’s passing and remembered the man’s extensive knowledge in the field of sports.

Many the parties have remembered the singer, actor and sports all-rounder who died on Wednesday Vesa-Matti Loiriaand among them are athletes, clubs and sports operators.

The Finnish football champion HJK published their condolences on Twitter, and in the picture Loiri is wearing an HJK shirt. HJK awarded Loir in 2013 as the most colorful goalkeeper in the club’s history.

The Football Betting League remembers Loir with almost the same words.

Many past and present sports players remember Loir’s success in various sports. Also in slightly stranger ones, such as chess boxing.