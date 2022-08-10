Dead | Vesa-Matti Loiri was bitter in a mute school with his son for years, finally Jasper Pääkkönen decided to “correct the situation” – “My most important memory of Vesku”

Vesa-Matti Loiri was a loved and liked multitalent, says actor Jasper Pääkkönen.

Actor Jasper Pääkkönen remembers Vesa-Matti Loiria with heat.

Pääkkönen says that one of the most important memories with Loir leads to the time when they made Bad Boys together in the early 2000s. At the same time, Pääkkönen studied at adult high school with Loir’s son, Joonas Loirinwith.

“Vesku and Joonas weren’t on speaking terms then, and hadn’t been in contact with each other for years. Old quarrels had apparently been torn apart.”

Pääkkönen took turns listening to both of them upset about the intermission. He says that he talked to both at work and in high school about each other’s speeches. In the end, Pääkkönen wanted to do something about the situation.

“I took it upon myself to rectify the situation. I then suggested that you go on the ship”, Pääkkönen laughs.

“And so they did. They went on a cruise, talked and settled old things, found each other and repaired the father-son relationship. They became very close after that and spent a lot of time together.”

Pääkkönen says that the experience was also important to him.

“It is certainly my most important memory and link to Vesku.”

Actor Jasper Pääkkönen brought the quarreling Loirs back together in the early 2000s.

Joonas Loiri died unexpectedly in May 2019. Pääkkönen says the death touched and surprised him.

“It was certainly a big shock for Vesku as well.”

Pääkkönen describes Loir as a person who always came to the rescue. He says that Loir was a nature-loving, helpful and warm person.

That proved to be the case for Pääkkönen also in 2012, when he openly criticized Finland’s fishing policy.

“I fondly remember when I waged a one-man salmon war against the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Right from behind the tree, the phone rang a couple of times. Vesku called and said that ‘put the skunk in the nest, and if you need help, he will always be with you in the fight.'”

At the time, Jasper Pääkkönen wrote a petition to change Finland’s salmon policy. Loiri was one of the signatories of the petition.

“Of course, it was important to me that I received surprising support in a matter that was important to me. Vesku was also a fisherman and appreciated nature. Healthy nature was very important to him.”

Pääkkönen falls silent for a moment. Then he ends the reminiscence with a short sentence.

“The Finnish people have lost a truly loved and admired multi-talented artist.”