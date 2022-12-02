Dead | VATT research professor Tuomas Pekkarinen has died

VATT research professor Tuomas Pekkarinen died of a sudden illness.

State research professor at the Economic Research Center (VATT). Tuomas Pekkarinen is dead.

Pekkarinen died on Tuesday as a result of a sudden illness.

“We ask that you respect the grief of the relatives,” VATT wrote in its release on the matter on Friday.

Pekkarinen was born in 1972 in Espoo. He turned 50 in June.

He has worked as a research professor at VATT since 2017.

Pekkarinen, who lived in Helsinki, was married and had three children.

HS published Pekkarinen’s 50th anniversary interview in June. In the interview, among other things, he warned against relying too much on the notion of economics as an exact science.

“Unlike the natural sciences, we cannot organize laboratory experiments in which variables are varied one at a time. In society, there are rarely test situations where there are clear test and comparison groups,” said Pekkarinen.

Pekkarinen extensively researched, among other things, the changes and consequences brought about by elementary school. In his birthday interview, he characterized the effects of elementary school on Finns as follows: “We can say with certainty that social mobility has increased and that the income level of parents no longer controls the future of young people as strictly as before the reform. And better equality of opportunity has not lowered society’s efficiency too much,” said Pekkarinen.

