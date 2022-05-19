Dead Vangelis, who composed the music for the Fireworks and Blade Runner movies, is dead

The Greek composer Vangelis was 79 years old at the time of his death.

Greek composer Gospelby birth name Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, is dead. He was 79 years old at the time of his death. The matter was reported by the Greek news agency Athens News Agency (ANA).

According to the news agency, the composer died on Tuesday, May 17th. The cause of death has not been reported. The Guardian according to the composer died in a French hospital.

For a long time Vangelis, who has made a career in film music, is said to be interested in music as a child and to start composing at school age.

As a composer, he is said to have been largely self-taught, which, according to Vangelis himself, helped to take care of creativity.

Vangelis began his music career with a Greek rock band until he moved to Paris at the age of 25 to form a rock band called Aphrodite’s Child.

About rock music Vangelis switched to electronic music and musical experiments, and in 1980 he agreed to make music for the film Fire wagons (Chariots of Fire). The film became a critically acclaimed work, and Vangelis ’music won the Oscar for Best Music.

Vangelis is still best remembered for his composition in Fire Wagons and for his composition in a sci-fi film. Blade Runner.

Vangelis continued to compose and publish his own solo music throughout his life, and his last remaining album Juno to Jupiter was published in 2021.