From: Hannes Niemeyer

Novavax’s vaccine is seen as further hope in the fight against the corona pandemic. But who should be vaccinated with it and what are the side effects? An overview.

Berlin – The vaccine from Novavax is considered a small glimmer of hope for vaccine skeptics in the corona pandemic. Since December 20, the vaccine with the name Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) has also been approved in the EU. The European Union has also already signed a purchase agreement for 100 million cans for 2022 – with an option to double that amount.

The vaccine is seen as an alternative to the most commonly used vaccines from Biontech, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Especially in people who are skeptical about vaccinations against Covid-19, the vaccine gives hope, as it is wrongly considered a so-called "dead vaccine". Major General Carsten Breuer, who heads the federal government's Corona crisis team, now loudly Welt.de there is even a prospect that the first delivery of Nuvaxovid could take place as early as the end of January. Top immunologists and the Stiko have also already commented.

Corona vaccine from Novavax: No dead vaccine – but protein-based vaccine Novavax's vaccine is often incorrectly declared as a dead vaccine. The vaccine, however, is a protein-based vaccine – so it is on the company's official website (Explanation see info box below). The procedure has long been used in vaccinations against hepatitis B or whooping cough. In addition, the vaccine does not belong to the group of vector or mRNA vaccines. You can read what experts say about him here.

Nuvaxovid from Novavax: The newly approved vaccine works so well – also against Omikron

The vaccine is seen as a glimmer of hope that could even push the first vaccination rate in Germany forward again. Because the effect of the vaccine should be quite good. The Phase III study, which was conducted in the United States and Mexico, showed 90 percent effectiveness. However, the value applies to the prototype version of the virus. As far as the Omikron variant is concerned, the data situation does not seem to be fully clarified. However, at the end of December 2021, the company itself published the first data on the cross-reactivity of its vaccine against the Omikron variant.

“New results show broad cross-reactivity against Omikron and other circulating variants from a primary 2-dose regimen, with responses that increased after a third dose after six months,” said a company statement dated December 23, 2021 : The vaccine offers an effective immune reaction against the Omikron variant, which is additionally increased by a booster vaccination. Nevertheless, the company announced that it would deal with the development of an Omicron vaccine “in view of the continuous further development of the coronavirus”.

Novavax’s Protein-Based Vaccine: How It Works Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) is a protein-based vaccine that contains an antigen from the coronavirus. This can neither multiply nor cause Covid-19. The virus protein is produced using genetic engineering. After the vaccination, the immune system makes antibodies against the protein, which can help ward off Covid 19 disease. However, since the virus components that are killed, so to speak, are genetically engineered and not obtained from the coronavirus, the vaccine is not one of the dead vaccines (see info box above).

Novavax vaccine: who should get it and what the booster effect is

In terms of basic application, there are hardly any differences compared to the vaccines commonly used up to now. According to current information, two doses of vaccine every three weeks are required for basic immunization with Nuvaxovid. According to the current state of knowledge, the vaccine is also suitable for booster vaccinations. The vaccine is approved for everyone over the age of 18.

There was also good news in this regard in the journal The Lancet published study with itself. According to the, the Novavax vaccine is extremely suitable as a booster vaccine – regardless of which vaccine you have previously received. The effect is only insignificantly lower than with known mRNA vaccines such as those from Moderna or Biontech and exceeds the booster effect of vector vaccines. Novavax could therefore offer a real alternative, especially for people who have struggled with severe side effects from the common mRNA vaccines.

Biotechnology company and hope for vaccine skeptics: This is vaccine manufacturer Novavax

Headquarters Gaithersburg, Maryland (USA) Founded 1987 management Stanley C. Erck (CEO) sales volume $ 476 million as of December 31, 2020 Branch Biotechnology and pharmacy Specialized in Manufacture of vaccines

Novavax vaccine Nuvaxovid: What side effects are to be expected – and what is still unclear

Nuvaxovid is of course not free of side effects either. Nonetheless, current studies have shown that the vaccine is well tolerated. As early as the summer of 2021 it was reported that mainly “mild” and “temporary” reactions had occurred, which subsided after a few days. This would include symptoms such as headache, nausea or vomiting, muscle and joint pain, tenderness, pain at the injection site, tiredness, and general malaise.

According to the approval study for the vaccine, the physical complaints such as headaches and malaise occurred in around 70 percent of the test subjects. Around 79 percent of the test persons had reactions at the puncture site such as redness, pain or swelling. According to studies published to date, there were no indications of particularly serious complications. By the way: According to studies, no harmful effects of the vaccine were found in people during pregnancy. A breastfeeding risk is also not to be expected, reported Novavax. However, it must also be mentioned that there is so far only a limited database on this point.

However, there is still a dark spot in the vaccine's portfolio. Because initially it was not known how long the protection would actually last after the vaccination. In the first few months after administration, the vaccination protection is definitely stable. However, it is still possible that vaccination protection will decrease over time – as is the case with other approved vaccines. People vaccinated as part of the clinical study will be observed by the company for a further two years in order to gain more precise information about the duration of the protective effect. (han)