Dead US rapper Nicki Minaj’s father dies after freezing under car – suspect escapes

American rapper Nicki Minajin the father has died in a car accident in which the suspect escaped from the scene of the accident.

According to a police release, the singer’s father Robert Maraj had walked on the road after being hit by a car. The accident happened in Mineola, near New York City, on Friday early local time.

Maraj was taken to a hospital after the collision, where he was eventually found dead.

Police investigates the death of Maraj, who died at the age of 64. A statement from the Nassau County Police Department did not mention the relationship between Maraj and Minaj, but a police spokesman confirmed the deceased was the singer’s father.

Minaj, 38, was born in the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, but grew up in the Queens district of New York.

The rapper has received a total of ten Grammy nominations during his career.