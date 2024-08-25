Dead | Umberto Marcato, the star of Finnish dance stage culture, has died

25.8. 11:59

Italian vocalist Umberto Marcato died on Friday in his hometown in Padua, Italy, says Tanssiin.fi website. The site quotes in its news Italian media.

Marcato was 94 years old when he died.

In his youth, Marcato performed in churches, and at the age of 18 he joined the Italian Casamata orchestra. In 1957, the orchestra got a recording contract in Sweden, where the career did not really take off.

Instead, in Finland, Marcato rose to success. Especially Guaglione (The boy from the shady alley) and With Lazzarella rose to the top of the Finnish sales statistics as Marcato’s songs.

Marcato also appeared in two Finnish films: The wonderful adventures of Isaskar Ketur (1960) and Iskelmäprinsi (1991).

in Finland Marcato visited for the first time in 1957. In the 1950s and 1960s, he was an important part of the Finnish dance stage culture.

With Marcato’s popularity, Italian hits were more successful among the Finnish audience than elsewhere in Europe.

Marcato also recorded Toivo Kärjen bars in Italian in 1963 and 1964. For example Lily flower turned into a song called Resterá.

Marcato’s popularity in Finland was at its greatest in 1957–1959, and many of his songs were made into Finnish versions.

in Finland he performed, among other things, Kärje’s tangos. His most famous songs in Finnish were tango Why isn’t the phone ringing? (1965).

Marcato held their last concert in Finland in 2017 in Helsinki.

One of his closest musician friends in Finland was Eino Grönwith whom he also performed.

Marcato’s family included his wife Silvana and two children Dino and Sonia. The third child in the family Renzo died in 2023.

Read more: Pathos but stylishly