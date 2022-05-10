Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead Ukraine’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk, has died at the age of 88

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kravchuk served as President of Ukraine from December 1991 to July 1994.

Soviet Union the first president of post-Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk is dead, the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klytško according to the news agency AFP.

Kravchuk was 88 years old at the time of his death.

He served as President of Ukraine from December 1991 until July 1994, when he lost to the then Prime Minister of Ukraine. Leonid Kuchma.

“Today, the first president of independent Ukraine died,” Klychko writes in his Telegram account.

In his message, Klychko praises Kravchuk for “talent, strong character and knowledge”.

#Dead #Ukraines #president #Leonid #Kravchuk #died #age

See also  Eurozone industry growth slows in March, PMI shows
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hyundai, Bürkle and Varenna: "From Kona N to Ioniq 5, how design changes"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.