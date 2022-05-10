Dead Ukraine’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk, has died at the age of 88

Kravchuk served as President of Ukraine from December 1991 to July 1994.

Soviet Union the first president of post-Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk is dead, the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klytško according to the news agency AFP.

Kravchuk was 88 years old at the time of his death.

He served as President of Ukraine from December 1991 until July 1994, when he lost to the then Prime Minister of Ukraine. Leonid Kuchma.

“Today, the first president of independent Ukraine died,” Klychko writes in his Telegram account.

In his message, Klychko praises Kravchuk for “talent, strong character and knowledge”.