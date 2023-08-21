Tragedy at the Montesano Salentino station. This morning shortly after 7.30, Antonio Bitonti, a well-known showman known as Uccio Show, aged about 72, was overwhelmed by a train running on the South East tracks, near the Montesano station. The help that arrived on the spot was useless.

Theater, cinema, cabaret actor, dancer and mime had spent his entire life on the sets and was often a guest on television shows such as La Corrida with Gerry Scotti, You’ve Got Mail with Maria De Filippi, Italia’s Got Talent, “Avanti another” together with Paolo Bonolis.

The 118 rescuers intervened on the spot and tried, in vain, to revive him; the forces of order and the firefighters of the Tricase detachment who recovered the man’s body. The area is temporarily under seizure and the usual investigations are underway. No hypothesis is excluded even if that of the voluntary choice prevails. In fact, it seems that the artist had been seriously ill for some time.