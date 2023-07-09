Dead | Two-time Olympic champion Nikki McCray-Penson, 51, has died

Nikki McCray-Penson won Olympic basketball gold twice in her career.

Double Olympic basketball champion Nikki McCray-Penson is dead. The former sports star’s death is reported among other things CNN and New York Times.

McCray-Penson, from the United States, was 51 years old when he died. Her cause of death is unknown, but McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

“This is a very sad and emotional day for everyone who knew and loved Nikki,” said the Rutgers head coach. Coquese Washington.

“Nikki had a big smile and an even bigger heart. He exuded joy of life and energy. Nikki impacted the lives of many because her goal was to help others achieve their dreams.”

McCray-Penson was the team’s assistant coach before his death.

“Thank you little sister, teammate, fast food nibbler, basketball player, Olympic athlete and gold medalist. Now you are my angel”, another coach colleague Dawn Staley wrote on Twitter.

McCray-Penson’s family included a son and a husband.

McCray-Penson won Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000 during her playing career. McCray-Penson played nine years at the top of women’s basketball, the WNBA. He was chosen three times for the star of the series.

After his playing career, McCray-Penson spent 15 years as a coach.

Due to her achievements and significance, she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.