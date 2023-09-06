EA dead leatherback turtle weighing up to 500 kilograms has been recovered from the North Sea off Schleswig-Holstein. The animal was brought to the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW) in Büsum on Monday evening, Joseph Schnitzler from ITAW told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. The media had previously reported.

The shell of the leatherback turtle is about 1.60 to 1.70 meters tall, according to the expert. The weight is estimated at 400 to 500 kilograms. The animal has not yet been precisely measured and weighed. According to the WWF, leatherback turtles, named for their thick leathery skin, are the largest sea turtle species and are rarely found in the North Sea.

Nothing can be said about the cause of death because it is not yet known what injuries may have occurred after death, said Schnitzler. According to the information, the leatherback turtle was initially frozen and should be examined more closely next week.

Finding a leatherback turtle is rare in the region, but it does happen, Schnitzler said. According to Schnitzler, leatherback turtles are cosmopolitan animals that live in both the tropics and colder waters. They could cover many thousands of kilometers in one season. They are rarely found in the North Sea. However, they do occasionally occur off the Scottish coast in the Atlantic.