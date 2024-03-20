Dead | Turkish national team striker Ersen Martin died at the age of 44

Ersen Martin spent the last days of his life in a Turkish hospital on a ventilator.

Turkey former national team soccer player Ersen Martin has died at the age of 44, his former club Besiktas announced in X.

In May 2022, Martin suffered a ruptured aorta but survived. of the Daily Mail According to Martin and his family, he was in financial trouble after that due to his medical expenses.

Martin spent the last days of his life in a Turkish hospital, where he was put on a ventilator on March 10.

Martin was born in Marktredwitz, Germany, and in the 1998-1999 season rose to the German premier league in the ranks of Nürnberg.

After this, the 196-centimeter attacking colossus moved to Turkey, where he played in several teams in the main league until 2013.

Martin played three matches in the Turkish national team between 2004 and 2006.