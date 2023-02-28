Dead | Triple murderer Juha Valjakkala has died

Valjakkala, convicted of the triple murder in Åmsele, died on Monday, February 27.

A triple killer Nikita Bergenström is dead. Bergenström is better known by the original name Juha Valjakkala.

Bergenström died on Monday, February 27. The cause of death is unknown. He was 57 years old when he died.

Bergenström changed his name several times, and has been known as Nikita Fouganthine, among others.

Bergenstrom murdered three family members in the northern Swedish village of Åmsele in 1988. Bergenström was sentenced to life imprisonment in Sweden, and was deported to Finland to serve his sentence. Bergenström was released in 2006. After that, he committed several other crimes, but no longer committed murders.

Last October, it was reported that Bergenström had left Kerava’s open prison without permission.

Bergenström’s death was reported earlier Evening newspaper.