Wednesday, March 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Triple murderer Juha Valjakkala has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | Triple murderer Juha Valjakkala has died

Valjakkala, convicted of the triple murder in Åmsele, died on Monday, February 27.

A triple killer Nikita Bergenström is dead. Bergenström is better known by the original name Juha Valjakkala.

Bergenström died on Monday, February 27. The cause of death is unknown. He was 57 years old when he died.

Bergenström changed his name several times, and has been known as Nikita Fouganthine, among others.

Bergenstrom murdered three family members in the northern Swedish village of Åmsele in 1988. Bergenström was sentenced to life imprisonment in Sweden, and was deported to Finland to serve his sentence. Bergenström was released in 2006. After that, he committed several other crimes, but no longer committed murders.

Last October, it was reported that Bergenström had left Kerava’s open prison without permission.

Bergenström’s death was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

Juha Valjakkala was known by several different names, most recently as Nikita Bergenström. Picture: Police

See also  Russia and Ukraine: 5 scenarios of how the war could end

#Dead #Triple #murderer #Juha #Valjakkala #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Six adults and a child were injured in an accident in the Russian region

Six adults and a child were injured in an accident in the Russian region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result