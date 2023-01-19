Dead | Top player Anton Walkes, 25, has died in an accident

Anton Walkes was resuscitated after the accident. He died in hospital.

25 years old soccer player Anton Walkes is dead. The sad news was reported by his club Charlotte FC on their website.

An accident befell Walkes.

The defender of the American club died early Thursday morning in South Florida. The Daily Mail according to Walkes, the day before, he was involved in a boating accident involving two vessels.

Walkes, who was piloting one of the boats, was found unconscious at the scene after the accident. The rescue personnel were able to transport the football player to the shore, where they tried to revive him.

Walkes was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The case is under investigation. No exact details of the accident or the reasons that led to it have been publicly available.

The football player’s club remembered the dead player warmly.

“He was a great son, father, partner and teammate whose cheerful attitude to life touched everyone he met,” owner David Tepper said.

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC at the highest level both on and off the field. He will be greatly missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family at this heartbreaking time,” he continued.

The British footballer was brought up by Tottenham and enrolled in its Premier League team in the 2016–2018 seasons. Tottenham also remembered their former player on Twitter.