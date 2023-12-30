Dead | Tom Wilkinson, the British actor known for the movie Pants Off, has died

Wilkinson, one of Britain's most famous actors, died on Saturday at his home.

Britain's one of the most famous actors Tom Wilkinson is dead, says British public radio BBC.

Wilkinson died suddenly at home on Saturday, December 30 at the age of 75, according to his family For The Guardian.

Wilkinson is best known for his role as Gerald Arthur Cooper in the film Pants off (The Full Monty).

In 1997, the film told the story of unemployed factory workers in the working-class town of Sheffield who rehearsed for a men's strip show.

Wilkinson won the Bafta for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

Wilkinson was nominated for an Oscar for his roles in the films In Sati (2001) and Michael Clayton (2007).

Wilkinson made his breakthrough by Jeffrey Archer in a TV series about British politicians based on a successful novel First Among Equals. During filming, he fell in love with his fellow actor Diana Hardcastle. The couple married in 1988 and had two daughters, Alice's and Molly's.

Wilkinson is also known for films, among other things Shakespeare in Love, Immaculate Mind, The girl and the pearl earring mixed The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.