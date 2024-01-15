Home page World

Police and paramedics are on duty at a crime scene. A dead toddler was discovered in a car in Mittenwalde (Dahme-Spreewald district) during the night. © Cevin Dettlaff/dpa

In Mittenwalde, Brandenburg, only about 40 minutes by car from Berlin, a six-year-old child is found dead in a car. The mother is there too – and alive.

Mittenwalde – A dead toddler was discovered in a car in Brandenburg during the night. A police spokesman told the dpa this morning. According to initial police findings, the child's mother was also found in the car in Mittenwalde. She was therefore alive and receiving medical care, as the spokesman said. According to police reports, the child was six years old. According to reports, emergency services discovered the parked car on a street in the Brusendorf district. The circumstances are still completely unclear, it was said. Police forces, rescue services and emergency doctors were on site early in the morning. dpa