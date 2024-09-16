Dead | Tito Jackson, a member of the Jackson family of pop stars, has died

Dead|The second oldest member of The Jacksons was in the band of brothers until the end.

American musician Tito Jackson has died. A member of The Jacksons and a pop star Michael Jackson’s the older brother died on Sunday at the age of 70 from a heart attack, says Entertainment Tonight.

Tito Jackson was the second oldest of the brothers in the Jackson family of musicians. Together with Michael and his other brothers, they formed the group The Jackson 5, which rose to great popularity at the turn of the 1960s and 1970s. The band’s biggest hits were I Want You Back, ABC and I’ll Be There.

The Jackson 5 in 1972: Tito (left), Jackie, Marlon, Michael and Jermaine Jackson.

Later In the 1970s, Michael Jackson and Jermaine Jackson went on a solo career, and in 1976 the band changed its name to The Jacksons. Tito continued in the brother band as a guitarist, keyboard player and backing singer until this year.

Tito Jackson also had a solo career as a blues artist from the beginning of the 2000s. He released two solo albums, one of which was released in 2021 Under Your Spell remained his last.

His son Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson have made music as a group called 3T.