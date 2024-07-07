Dead | Titanic’s Oscar-winning producer Jon Landau has died

Dead|Landau was also the producer of the successful Avatar films.

American film producer Jon Landau has died at the age of 63, said, among other things The Hollywood Reporter magazine on Saturday. Landau is especially known as the producer of Titanic (1997) and the Avatar films.

Producer’s son Jamie Landau confirmed to the magazine that his father died on Friday in Los Angeles. The cause of death was not given.

of Variety magazine according to Landau died of cancer.

Born in New York in July 1960, Landau collaborated for a long time with a Hollywood director James Cameron’s with. The duo was awarded an Oscar in 1998 for their collaborative production of Titanic.

Landau worked with Cameron for the rest of his life after Titanic, and was heavily involved in the production of the Avatar sequels.

With Titanic and the two Avatars, Landau has been involved in three of the four highest-grossing films of all time.