Dead “There’s quite a bit of grief in the sweater here:” Friends and colleagues remember Fred’s singing voice and sense of humor

Matti “Fredi” Siitonen’s death came as a surprise. The singer missed several planned collaborations.

Vocalist Matti “Fredi” Siitonen died unexpectedly on Friday, April 23, at the age of 78. He was one of Finland’s most successful percussion artists, known for his songs Third line back, A small doll, I will never find the same, Give me a fifth, Talk quietly about love and Open your heart to me.

Above all, loved ones and colleagues remember Fred for his great singing voice and sense of humor.

Ismo Sajakorpi met Fred in the summer of 1965 at the Reserve Officers’ School, and during the same summer they founded the singing and entertainment quartet Stone Faces. The band also included Ilkka Hemming and Georg Dolivo.

Cooperation and friendship were built and maintained over the decades. On the phone, Sajakorpi recalls the lives of young men in Helsinki:

“Fredi lived with his grandmother, I lived in a small studio on Mannerheimintie. He didn’t want to go to grandma late at night and called to see if he could come to the night village. I had another bunk on which he spent the night. There, then, in the darkness of the night, we talked about life and music. That’s how friendship was built. ”

Stone faces in 1970. Pictured are Georg Dolivo (left), Ilkka Hemming, Fredi and Ismo Sajakorpi.­

On television, Kivikasvot appeared for the first time on the program Really On TV1 in 1966. The actual TV career took place on Advertising Television in the autumn of 1969 with its own program, which continued through interruptions until 1996.

The specificity of Fred’s singing voice was clear from the start.

“The sound was quite pure, the sense of rhythm great,” Sajakorpi describes.

Sajakorpi calls Fred a multi-musical talent who, in addition to singing, also knew how to compose songs, both for himself and others.

Playwright-director Ismo Sajakorpi and Matti “Fredi” Siitonen on the Farewell Tour of Kivikasvot 50 years in November 2015.­

Fredi was also a very versatile musician. Very different music was performed on the stone faces, from lattice to rock, from 1920s beats to swing. Everything went easily from Fred, Sajakorpi describes. And he wasn’t proud of it.

“He liked everyone, didn’t look anything along his nose.”

Fred’s death came as a surprise, and Sajakorpi remembers his friend and co-worker sadly.

“There’s quite a bit of grief in the sweater here. Dreams have been a bit low, thoughts have spun in my head. ”

Also vocalist Katri Helena knew Fred for decades. In 1979, Katri Helena represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem with a song composed by Fred I look at the blue sky.

Katri Helena also visited Fred’s program As Fred’s guest, which was shown on SuomiTV in 2010–2011 for a total of 12 episodes.

Very often, however, Katri Helena and Fredi did not meet, and mostly the meetings were work-related.

“She was a very special talent on these Finnish music trails because of her singing voice and skills,” Katri Helena says on the phone on Sunday morning. “There’s a lot of wonderful left for us to listen to.”

Katri Helena performing in the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest. He won the song I look at the blue sky with Fred’s song and got to represent Finland in Jerusalem.­

“I wasn’t a personal friend to him, but such a good construction friend,” Katri Helena says and laughs. The big topics were still discussed by the singers.

“Fredi was a soulful man,” Katri Helena says. “Every time we met, we talked about such life-visioning things. We were in exactly the same direction in them. ”

To Fred’s wife Eva-Riitta Siitonen and the singer’s other loved ones, Katri Helena, hopes for strength in times of mourning.

“After all, we know that Fred’s spirit, me, has now moved to the second stage. I wish him a very good trip there to the light of heaven. ”

Vocalist Pepe Willbergin and Fred’s collaboration, in turn, began in the early 2000s, when they embarked on a joint Poptenorit concert tour. The third tenor was involved Petri Laaksonen.

“The tour was mostly a joke at first, but then it turned into a fun reality,” Willberg says on the phone. “Fredi was very humorous and outspoken and playful.”

The collaboration went well already because Fredi and Willberg were so similar as singers.

Poptenors in January 2003: Pepe Willberg, Fredi and Petri Laaksonen.­

“After all, there were guys with Fred who sang high and loud,” Willberg says with a laugh. “That way brothers in arms.”

Willberg says the trio had planned to meet in the coming weeks to talk about a possible restart of the Poptenor tour.

Around the turn of the year, Fredi sent Willberg a song he made, which Willberg will possibly record as early as this year. The song name is I am free.

Vocalist Nina Tapio met Fred for the first time in the 1970s when his mother Irma Tapio participated with Fred in Eurovision Pump Pump with. Nina Tapio was a few years old at the time, so she has no actual memories of meeting.

In the early 1990s, however, Tapio became acquainted with Fred’s daughter Hanna-Riikka Siitonen, with whom he founded the Magic Mirror duo. Tapio recalls on the phone that he often visited Siitosi to train and sing.

In August 1995, the magic mirror duo Nina Tapio (left) and Hanna-Riikka Siitonen presented the gold album they received from Seeing Again.­

“Fredi always wanted to come listen and feel our music stuff. He was always terribly interested and enthusiastic about what our young students were doing. ”

The Tapio family and the Siitito family spent a lot of time together, for example, on joint trips to Greece.

Hanna-Riikka Siitonen died in July 2018 at the age of 47. This was a really hard blow to my father, says Nina Tapio.

Fredi made the music uncomplicated and with all his heart, Tapio characterizes it, and describes Fred’s singing voice as “insane”. At the same time, Fred had a lot of wisdom and cordiality.

“He was down to earth, and what I particularly liked was that he had an absolutely amazing sense of humor.”

“Fredi was such an age-old icon for me, and certainly for many others, from childhood.”

In the year 2008 Fredi and Anneli Saaristo formed a team Grab a mic in the program in which they competed Jari Sillanpää and Sonja Lumpeen against the team. The chemistry with Fred met right away, and it was fun, Archipelago describes on the phone.

“We found that our voices fit together perfectly. We both have a damn good voice. ”

A moment of remembrance for Kirka Babitzin at the Eurovision Song Contest in February 2007. On stage Fredi, Pepe Wilberg, Virpi and Katja Kätkä, Sonja Lumme, Lea Laven and Anneli Saaristo.­

That is where the cooperation came from. The Archipelago and Fredi gave numerous joint concerts over the years, and Fredi performed at the Archipelago’s 70th Anniversary Concert in May 2019. In addition to the compatibility of vocal voices, the joy of cooperation was enhanced by both their fluency and sense of humor.

“He was downright anarchistly funny,” Archipelago notes, remembering that he was often “monttu open” to listen to Fred’s lipstick. However, in addition to the fun, Fredi, who has had a long career, was also responsible and professional, Saaristo describes.

“But not an drop arrogant,” Archipelago explains. “He was such a great gentle man, deeply knowledgeable and psychologically observant.”

There were also sad times in the friendship, and when Hanna-Riikka Siitonen was dying, the Archipelago tried its best to support the grieving father. At Fred’s request, the Archipelago also sang a song at the daughter’s memorial service Thank you for life.

“It was perhaps my toughest experience, but it couldn’t be denied.”

Anneli Saaristo at Tampere House in February 2019.­

The archipelago is annoyed that he and Fredi did not record the songs they performed. There were plans to hold joint concerts again after the end of the corona pandemic.

“I feel this is a really big sadness,” Archipelago says. “It was so nice and rewarding with him. He could enjoy his own doing and what he did and that general atmosphere. ”

“I’m not terribly hard to cry, but yesterday I just cried. It was such a big loss, and so surprising. ”

However, in the midst of grief, there is also comfort: “His music will live forever. We still have him even though he’s gone. ”