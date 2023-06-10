Dead | Theodore Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, has died

For decades, Kaczynski was one of the most wanted criminals in the United States. His terrorist attacks killed three people.

As the Unabomber a well-known US letter bomber Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski has died, says the news agency AP, among other things, referring to information from the US Department of Corrections.

Kaczynski died at the age of 81 in a prison in North Carolina. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Kaczynski was a gifted mathematician who lived as a recluse and opposed the supremacy of technology. He confessed to a total of 16 bombings across the United States between 1978 and 1995, in which a total of three people died and 23 were injured.

Kaczynski was the target of an extremely large operation by the US federal police, the FBI, for several years. Although there were several bombs, they had revealed very little about their sender.

Kaczynski was finally caught in 1996 when The New York Times and Washington Post published his manifesto, from which Kaczynski’s brother recognized his writing style.

Monthly supplement of Helsingin Sanomat published in 2015 editor of the article Pekka Vahvanen correspondence with Kaczynski between 2013 and 2015.

Read more: “Yours, Ted” – this is how Pekka from Jyväskylä ended up in correspondence with the serial killer