Dead | Theater director Ralf Långbacka has died

Theater director and screenwriter Ralf Långbacka has died at the age of 89 after a long illness. The matter is confirmed to HS by Långbacka’s daughter Nina Wilenius.

He has directed around 150 plays and operas in Finland and elsewhere in Europe, North and South America and China.

Långbacka managed Turku’s Swedish Theatre, Turku City Theater and Helsinki City Theatre, and in 2004 he was awarded the title of Academician of Arts.