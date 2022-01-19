Dead The world’s oldest man died at the age of 112

The oldest man in the world is 119-year-old Japanese Kane Tanaka.

World the oldest man, a Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente García, has died at the age of 112 years and 341 days, he said Guinness World Records.

According to Guinness World Records, Fuente García became the oldest man in the world at the age of 112 years and 211 days.

Born in Ponte Castro in Leon in 1909, Fuente García avoided war in the Spanish Civil War because of his short length (150 cm). In his life, he succeeded as a shoe retailer. In his spare time, his passion was football.

Fuente García had seven children, 14 grandchildren and 22 grandchildren.

Guinness According to World Records, the man who lived the longest in the world was a French woman Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days. In addition to his advanced age, Calment is remembered for his sense of humor, among other things.

“I’ve always only had one wrinkle and I’m sitting on it,” Calment noted.

Arguments considerably older people have been. For example, the deceased in November last year Francisca Susanon the age was mentioned as high as 124 years.

It is known that the man who lived the longest was a Japanese man Jiroemon Kimura, who died at the age of 116 years and 54 days in 2013.

Currently, the oldest man in the world is Japanese Kane Tanaka, 119. Over time, he enjoys board and puzzle games and enjoys chocolate. According to family members, she wants to live to be at least 120 years old.