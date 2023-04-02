Dead | The world-famous composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71

Suffering from cancer, Sakamoto had a remarkable career first in the Yellow Magic Orchestra and then as an award-winning film and opera composer.

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71. The topic is reported on Sakamoto’s website and, for example, in a Japanese news agency Kyodo News and Japanese Mainichi Shinbun.

Sakamoto was born on January 17, 1952 and died on March 28, 2023, but the death was not announced until Sunday afternoon Finnish time, April 2.

Sakamoto was attracted early on by Claude Debussy about art music and The Beatles. He studied in Tokyo from 1970 and first considered a career as an ethnomusicologist after studying Japanese, Indian and African folk music. At the same time, Debussy’s influences from Asian music came to light.

Sakamoto’s breakthrough came in Yellow Magic Orchestra, one of the pioneer bands of electronic pop music. Behind the Mask hit later also worked, for example For Eric Clapton and for Michael Jackson.

Sakamoto continued with successful solo albums, and at the same time film music became an increasingly central part of the production.

In 1983, he acted David Bowie with main parts Nagisa Ōshima directing Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence in the film and composed the music for it, receiving his first Bafta award.

Based on the soundtrack Forbidden Colors in collaboration with The Japan soloist by David Sylvian with was a worldwide hit.

He got the Oscar by Bernardo Bertolucci directed by The Last Emperor – from the movie’s music together with Talking Heads by David Byrne and Cong Sun with. He won Grammy awards The Last Emperor, Little Buddha and of The Revenant of film scores.

Sakamoto also composed operas, and Life-opera from 1999 made him also make his own installations and other visual art.

The main works of later years included an opera commissioned by the Holland Festival Time without tempo markings and a conductor. The opera had connections with his “async”-album from 2017, to the Japanese nō theater and the composer’s reflections on time and life after a recurrence of cancer that was cured once.

Sakamoto also borrowed in his opera Natsume Sose too (1867–1914) story.

“It has to do with my own belief in reincarnation,” he told The New York Times in the summer of 2021.

“I have always wanted to be buried in the bosom of the earth so that my body can give nourishment to other living beings, like in Soseki’s story where the woman turns into a flower. It’s so beautiful. And very romantic,” the composer said.