Dead | The skiing legend Siiri Rantanen has died

Rantanen died on Friday at the age of 98. She was a pioneer of Finnish women’s sports.

A skiing legend Siiri Rantanen has died today, Friday, in Lahti at the age of 98. The matter was confirmed to STT by Rantanen’s son Martti Rantanen.

Siiri Rantanen was a pioneer of Finnish women’s sports. Women’s cross-country skiing was accepted as an Olympic sport for the first time at the 1952 Winter Olympics in Oslo. Rantanen skied for bronze at that time.

Siiri “Äitee” Rantanen achieved her best international success four years later in relay skiing at the Cortina Olympics, where she received a gold medal.

Rantanen won a total of eleven Finnish championships.

Rantanen talked about his internship in an interview with HS in 2017: