Saturday, September 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | The remains of a teenage boy who went missing in Lapua were found on the ground in Kauhava

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | The remains of a teenage boy who went missing in Lapua were found on the ground in Kauhava

The police have strong indications that the deceased is Rasmus Takaluoma, who disappeared from Lapua.

Citizen found the remains of a person in Kauhava on Friday, which the police strongly suspect is the person who was reported missing in November Rasmus Takaluoma. The Finnish Central Criminal Police informs about this in its press release.

The remains were found along the Lapuajoki River.

On Saturday morning, the police have carried out investigations, based on which they suspect that the remains belong to Takaluoma.

The police do not currently suspect that there is a crime involved in the incident. The investigation continues to determine the cause of death.

#Dead #remains #teenage #boy #missing #Lapua #ground #Kauhava

See also  War against Ukraine: That's the situation
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Thank you from the bottom of my heart -2nd Report-

Thank you from the bottom of my heart -2nd Report-

Recommended

No Result
View All Result