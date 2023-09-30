Dead | The remains of a teenage boy who went missing in Lapua were found on the ground in Kauhava

The police have strong indications that the deceased is Rasmus Takaluoma, who disappeared from Lapua.

Citizen found the remains of a person in Kauhava on Friday, which the police strongly suspect is the person who was reported missing in November Rasmus Takaluoma. The Finnish Central Criminal Police informs about this in its press release.

The remains were found along the Lapuajoki River.

On Saturday morning, the police have carried out investigations, based on which they suspect that the remains belong to Takaluoma.

The police do not currently suspect that there is a crime involved in the incident. The investigation continues to determine the cause of death.