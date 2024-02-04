Geingob served as the President of Namibia from 2015. He was the first Prime Minister of independent Namibia. He got to know President Martti Ahtisaari already in the 1970s.

Namibian president Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82. The office of the country's president announced the matter on message service X on Sunday.

Geingob died shortly after midnight on Sunday at a hospital in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. The president had been treated for cancer earlier this year.

Geingob served as the President of Namibia from 2015. He was the first Prime Minister of independent Namibia from 1990 to 2002, and held the same position from 2012 to 2015.

Geingob was scheduled to step down as president later this year.

Geingob was born in August 1941 in South-West Africa, i.e. in the area of ​​present-day Namibia, which was then ruled by South Africa. He lived for a long time in Botswana and the United States in exile from the South African regime.

In 1975, Geingob was appointed to the leadership of the UN Namibia Institute. He worked in pesti until 1989, when his party Swapo chose him to promote Swapo's election campaign in Namibia. With Swapo, which before the official party status was the Namibian Freedom Movement, Geingob returned to Namibia after 27 years in 1989. The following year, Swapo came to power, Namibia became independent and Geingob was appointed as the country's first prime minister.

During his UN years In New York, Geingob got to know the then UN envoy for Namibia, who was later elected president of Finland Martti to Ahtisaari.

Ahtisaari played an essential role in Namibia's independence, as he led the UN Mission in Namibia, which led to free elections in Namibia and the country's independence.

Geingob visited Finland very recently, at Ahtisaari's funeral in November. Ahtisaari was not only Geingob's “boss”, but also a friend.

“He was a good boss and we became friends. We worked together, traveled together, played together,” Geingob said of HS in an interview after the funeral.