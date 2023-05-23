Dead | The presenter Rolf Harris, who was convicted of numerous abuses, died at the age of 93

Before his crimes came to light, Rolf Harris was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry in Britain and his native Australia for more than 50 years.

Former host of a children’s program and guilty of several cases of abuse Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93, says BBC.

The death has been confirmed by the registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall.

The cause of death is unknown.

In the year In 2014, Harris made headlines when it was revealed that he had been abusing children for up to a couple of decades.

Then HS reports Harris was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for abusing several girls.

The Australian-born Harris, who lived in Britain for a long time, took advantage of the girls, the youngest of whom were around 7-8 years old. The crimes took place over a period of 20 years, between 1968 and 1986.

Among the victims were two teenage girls and her daughter’s friend.

Harris was released from prison in 2017. He never showed remorse or apologized for his actions to his victims.

from Australia native Harris settled in London in 1952, aged 21.

The animals of my life Harris, who is known as the star host of the series, was awarded several different recognitions and awards during his career, but they were taken away from him as a result of the verdict.

Harris served three years of his sentence in Stafford Prison in Staffordshire.

After his release he returned home to Berkshire where he lived with his wife Alwen. They married in 1958 and had one daughter.

