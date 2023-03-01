Dead | The police caught Juha Valjakkala, who had escaped from prison, in the fall – This is what is known about the triple murderer’s last years

Juha Valjakkala spent about twenty years in prison after being convicted of three murders. His life was colored by several other crimes and many prison escapes.

On Monday February 27 dead Juha Valjakkala remembered as a criminal who committed three murders. The murders took place in the Swedish village of Åmsele in 1988. At that time, Valjakkala murdered a 16-year-old boy and his parents.

For the murders, Valjakkala was sentenced to life imprisonment for about twenty years. He received his sentence in Sweden, but served it in Finland.

Valjakkala was released on parole in 2009. Since then, Valjakkala has received several other sentences, including for violent crimes. Because of his crimes, he has spent five decades in different prisons.

He was born in Pori in 1965. The cause of death of Valjakkala, who died at the age of 57, is unknown. According to information from Ilta-Sanom Valjakkala did not die in prison.

Harness it is also remembered that he escaped from prison many times. The first prison escape took place even before the triple murder, in 1983. At that time, Valjakkala escaped from the youth prison in Kerava. Last time, in October 2022, the police caught the fugitive Valjakkala in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki. He served his sentence in Kerava open prison.

Valjakkala has escaped from prison or failed to return from an authorized absence about ten times. However, he was usually caught within a few days.

The exception is the escape that took place in 2015, which lasted a month. At that time, Valjakkala did not return after going on study leave from Jokela prison.

In the year 1994 Valjakkala served his sentence in Riihimäki Central Prison. From there he tried to escape once without success. Another escape attempt, however, was successful. That time, Valjakkala’s English teacher was held hostage by his student. Valjakkala was caught a few hours later in Janakkala, which is a neighboring municipality of Riihimäki.

Valjakkala used several names during his lifetime. At his death he was Nikita Bergström. Juha Valjakkala is the man’s original name. Other names he uses are Aslak Valdemar Ahonen and Nikita Joakim Fouganthine.

In addition to murders, Juha Valjakkala has also committed many other crimes.

In the year 2019 Helsingin Sanomat reports For Valjakkala’s community service sentence, which he did not complete. Valjakkala was convicted of aggravated drunk driving and driving a vehicle without a license. At that time, he was sentenced to community service instead of prison.

In the end, 80 hours of community service turned into 80 days of unconditional imprisonment. The district court changed the sentence because Valjakkala did not show up for the familiarization visits, which were related to the start of the punishment. After many attempts to meet him, he arrived drunk.

In the early 1990s, a movie was made about Juha Valjakkala in Sweden. Il Capitano – the main part of the film was played by Antti Reini. The film was directed by a Swede Jan Troell.