Dead | The photographer Vertti Teräsvuori has died

Prize photographer Vertti Teräsvuori has died at home in Helsinki at the age of 57. He died on Thursday, June 20 of a sudden illness. Teräsvuori’s mother Tarja Teräsvuori confirmed the news to Helsingin Sanomat.

Born in 1966, Vertti Teräsvuori graduated from the Lahti Institute of Design in 1990. In January 1991, he won the Fotofinlandia photography competition with a series of pictures in which Finns are disguised as Native Americans.

Teräsvuori was a respected and employed cameraman, whose camera is the origin of many album covers by well-known Finnish artists. They include, among other things Far Röyhkän A friend of girls (1991), Judge Nurmion Crazy gardener (1992) and HIM Greatest Lovesongs Vol. 666 (1997).

“Teräsvuori’s pictures are in a way conceptual artworks or documents of the work that was done before the decisive push of the button. He is not drawn to purely pictorial subtleties and calls his own approach mainly a passport photo line”, wrote Critic of HS Matti Ripatti in October 1992.

Magazine photos of Teräsvuori appeared, for example, in Helsingin Sanomat’s Nyt supplement and Teatteri & Tanssi magazine. He also took promo photos for record companies and theaters.

Maija Vilkkumaa photographed in August 1999.

Singer-songwriter Teemu Brunila wrote his name on the board on the Kuka Nyt column in May 2006.