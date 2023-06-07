Dead | The painter Françoise Gilot has died

Gilot was also known for his stormy relationship with the painter Pablo Picasso.

French painter Françoise Gilot has died at the age of 101, says The New York Times. Gilot died on Tuesday in a hospital in New York. According to the magazine, he had suffered from heart and lung problems.

Gilot was known for his stormy relationship with the painter To Pablo Picasso. Picasso and Gilot met when Gilot was 21 and Picasso was 61, and the couple had two children during their approximately 10-year relationship.

However, Gilot left Picasso in 1953, after which he created his own successful career. Gilot wrote a memoir about his relationship with Picasso in 1964, which enraged Picasso and caused him to cut off all contact with Gilot and their children. Picasso died in 1973.

Gilot’s works are exhibited in numerous museums, such as the Pompidou Center in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Two years ago, Gilot’s painting of his daughter sold for $1.3 million at a Sotheby’s auction.