The band’s singer Eric Burdon has said that it was Valentine who made The Animals a rock band.

The Animals guitarist who was one of the founders of the band Hilton Valentine has died at the age of 77 years. The death was confirmed by the band’s record label ABKCO, according to British media such as BBC and The Guardian.

The record character describes Valentine as a guitar pioneer whose playing decades influenced what rock ‘n’ roll sounds like.

The Animals was founded in the early 1960s in Newcastle, UK. Its probably the most played song is The House of the Rising Sun, which is not originally Animals ‘own production, like many of the band’ s hits. British record sales charts also rose, among other things Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood mixed We Gotta Get Out Of This Place.

“The beginning of The House of Rising Sun will never sound the same again. You didn’t just play it but Elit did it, ”singer The Animals Eric Burdon said goodbye to the guitarist in his Instagram update.

“It was Hilton who made Early Animals a rock band,” Burdon has said earlier The Rolling Stone According to the magazine, “He not only played rock‘ n ’roll but also looked like it: In his greasy, back-combed mop hair, cheap leather jacket, spitters and black jeans, he played with a smile on his face and wore the echoplex (echo pedal) secret secret at the time.”

At least Lasse Mårtenson recorded the band’s production in the 1960s in Finnish versions.

The original The Animals disbanded in the late 1960s, but the band has performed to this day in varying lineups and slightly different names.

Valentine later moved to the United States.