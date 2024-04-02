Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Dead | The Olympic medalist fell off the podium and died

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Rowing legend Pavel Svojanovsky died accidentally.

Czech Olympic medalist in fencing Pavel Svojanovsky has died accidentally at the age of 80, says, among other things Blesk.

Svojanovsky visited the traditional rowing competition organized in Golcuv Jenikov municipality as a prize-distributor.

However, the over 190-centimeter rowing legend inadvertently stepped aside from the temporary awarding platform. Blesk says that he fell to the ground head first, and the result was bad bleeding.

The paramedics who were on duty at the race had time to leave after the race, and we had to wait five minutes for the ambulance.

Svojanovsky, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, was pronounced dead there.

Svojanovsky achieved two Olympic medals in his racing career in the 1970s in the coxswain duo. He rowed together with his brother Aldrich's with.

In 1972, he won silver in Munich, four years later he won bronze in Montreal. He was also European champion in the sport.

– Pavel and his brother Olda were the drivers of the Czech Olympic movement. This is a huge loss for rowing and the entire Czech sport, regretted the head of the Czech Olympic Committee Jiri Kejval.

