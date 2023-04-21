Dead | The Olympic athlete was found dead in his cell

American ex-alpine skier Jeremy Nobis finished ninth in the giant slalom at the Lillehammer Olympics.

Former alpine skier Jeremy Nobis is dead, says the US Ski Association. He was 52 years old.

Nobis was found according to media reports, dead from his cell in Cedar City, Utah. He was jailed in February for failing to appear in court earlier.

Nobis had several drunk driving convictions.

Nobis was a youth star in alpine skiing. He made the U.S. national team at just 16 years old and won World Junior gold in the giant slalom and super giant slalom in 1988 and 1989.

Nobis competed in the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics. He finished ninth in the giant slalom.

Nobis stopped competing in 1996, but supported himself in alpine skiing for a long time after that. Nobis also made skiing parts for movies, among other things.

His little brother Shannon Nobis also competed in alpine skiing in Lillehammer.