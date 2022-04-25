Japanese Kane Tanaka lived to be 119 years old.

World the oldest man Kane Tanaka has died at the age of 119, according to Reuters. The Japanese woman died of old age on Tuesday, April 19 at a hospital in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903. In the same year, for example, a writer was born George Orwell. Finland was still a Grand Duchy at that time, living the first period of oppression in Russia.

Tanaka married at the age of 19 Hideo Tanakan with. The couple had four children and adopted one. After the Sino-Japanese War broke out in 1937, Tanaka supported his family by running a noodle shop when his wife and eldest son went to war.

Guinness World Records named Tanaka the world’s oldest surviving man in 2019 when he was 116 years old. He was also the oldest man of all time in Japan.

In her final years, Tanaka still enjoyed studying math and playing board games. He enjoyed delicacies with chocolate and soft drinks. After losing her ability to speak, she communicates with nursing home staff in sign language.

Everyone proven to be the oldest man of all time, Tanaka did not precede. This place has been held since 1997 by a Frenchman who died at the age of 122 Jeanne Calment. According to her family members, Tanaka would have wanted to live to be at least 120 years old.

Japan has one of the highest life expectancies in the world: over 87 years for women and over 81 years for men. Last year, there were more than 86,500 people over the age of 100 in the country, nine of whom were women. The country’s population is also aging at an accelerating rate due to a long-term declining birth rate.