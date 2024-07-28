Sunday, July 28, 2024
Dead | The NHL club shared the sad news – a long-time assistant coach died at the age of 54

July 28, 2024
in World Europe
Jones had ALS, a muscular dystrophy.

Ice hockey Formerly worked as an assistant coach for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators Bob Jones has died at the age of 54. Senators tells about it X– account.

Jones had ALS, a muscular dystrophy. He was diagnosed in December 2022. After his illness, Jones was actively involved in raising awareness about the disease.

“We fondly remember Bob’s zest for life and his determined commitment and routine in helping players and organizations develop,” the Senators wrote on the NHL website in the published bulletin.

Jones started working in Ottawa in 2019. Before that, he coached for a long time in the junior league OHL, where he was the head coach of the Oshawa Generals and an assistant coach of the Windsor Spitfires and Sudbury Wolves.

