Dead | The musician Sixto Rodriguez, known for the documentary, has died

The Oscar-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man brought the musician new fans.

American folk musician Sixto Rodriguez, stage name Rodriguez, has died at the age of 81. About Rodriguez’s death let’s tell on his official website.

The general public got to know Rodriguez’s soulful and politically opinionated music in the Oscar-winning documentary of the year Searching for Sugar Man (2012). After the film, Rodriguez was a sought-after artist at big music events.

In Finland, Rodriguez performed at the Sideways festival in June 2018.

Born in 1942, Rodriguez recorded two albums in the early 1970s, Cold Fact and Coming from Realityneither of which achieved significant success in the United States.

However, the albums soon found their audience in Australia, and Rodriguez became extremely popular in the country. Rodriguez toured Australia in 1979 and 1981. In South Africa, he became popular in the 1990s.