The composer of Pelle Miljoona's hits made several punk records in his career, but also much more.

Musician and songwriter Ari Taskinen has died at the age of 64. He died of an illness on Monday in his hotel room in Egypt. Tieto's death was confirmed by Taskinen's record company.

Ari Taskinen is best known Clown Million as a member of assemblies. He also wrote several Pelle Miljoona songs, the most famous of which are composed and written by Taskinen I want to make love to you and The highway is hotwhich is Taskinen's composition and Pelle Miljoona's lyrics.

Before Pelle Miljoona's bands, Taskinen played guitar in the first line-up of the band Problems?, founded in 1977. The following year, he joined the band Pelle Miljoona & 1980 as a bassist, and in Pelle Miljoona Oy, which operated between 1979 and 1983, he mostly played keyboards. Oy's first line-up also played Andy McCoy and Sami Yaffawho later continued on Hanoi Rocks.

Specially as a keyboardist, Taskinen brought a new tone to Pelle Miljoona's raw punching.

In the 1980s, Taskinen made more experimental music in various ensembles, and in the 1990s also film music and theater music.

He also played at Pelle Miljoona Oy's comeback gigs and tours in the 2010s. His last recording was a solo album released in 2021 Baggy!where he also sang his own songs for the first time.

Since the 1990s, Ari Taskinen had already spent the coldest winter months in Dahab, Egypt, where he also died.

Pelle Miljoona Oy in 1980: Ari Taskinen (left), Andy McCoy, Sami Yaffa, Pelle Miljoona and Tumppi Varonen (front).

Pelle Miljoona Oy on the comeback tour in 2018: Andy McCoy (left), Pelle Miljoona, Tumppi Varonen, Sami Yaffa and Ari Taskinen.

