Dead | The legendary Buffalo Sabers announcer has died

Award-winning NHL commentator Rick Jeanneret died at the age of 81.

18.8. 21:26

Narrator legend Rick Jeanneret81, died Thursday, reports NHL.com.

Jeanneret announced Buffalo Sabers games for 51 years. The record-long career began in 1971 and ended in 2022, when Jeanneret retired.

During his long career, Jeanneret was awarded several prizes. Among other things, he received the Foster Hewitt award given to media representatives by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

He was also known for his many colorful expressions. When a Sabers player shot the puck under the top bar of the goal, Jeanneret used to say “on the top shelf, where mom hides the cookies.” Striker star Pat LaFontaine after the hits, Jeanneret, on the other hand, shouted “La-La-LaFontaine”.

Jeanneret’s cause of death was reported to be multiple organ failure.