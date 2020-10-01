Upgrade
Dead The legend of coaching Seppo Nuuttila is dead

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
0

As a coach, Nuuttila was a versatile expert in different sports.

Several has done his life’s work as a coaching manager for various sports federations Seppo Nuuttila is dead. He died on Thursday in Mäntsälä at the age of 80.

Nuuttila’s death has been confirmed to STT by his relatives. He had been ill for a long time.

Born in Tampere, Nuuttila is one of the main factors behind the new rise of Finnish athletics in the early 1970s, when he was the coaching manager of the Finnish Sports Association in 1971–75.

Finnish athletics, which sank to the bottom in the 1960s, flourished when the endurance runner first Juha Väätäinen won two European championships at the Helsinki European Championships in 1971 and a year later Lasse Virén and Pekka Vasala ran a total of three gold medals at the Munich Olympics.

Nuuttila was astonishingly versatile as a coach. Tasks could range from rowing to badminton and through triathlon from greyhound training to ballet.

Nuuttila served as one of the three Olympic gold rowers Pertti Karppinen as a personal trainer. He also coached a triathlete Pauli Kiurua, who at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s reaped success in the classic Ironman competition in Hawaii.

Nuuttila also assembled a coaching group called Lahjomattomat, which was starred by badminton alongside Karppinen and Kiuru. Pontus Jäntti, triathlete Ghita Jarlström and a tennis professional Olli Rahnasto.

