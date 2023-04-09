Dead | The last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg Nazi trials has died at the age of 103

Benjamin Ferencz died on Good Friday at his service apartment in Florida.

Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor at the Nuremberg war crimes trials, died on Friday at the age of 103. Ferencz’s son confirmed the former prosecutor’s death For NBC NewsReuters reports.

According to Reuters, he was the first to report Ferenczi’s death The New York Times. The NY Times reported that Ferencz died at his serviced apartment in Boynton Beach, Florida.

In years In a series of 13 trials held in Nuremberg in 1945–1946, Nazi Germany’s war crimes were investigated. 27-year-old Ferencz, who studied law at Harvard, was the main prosecutor of the trial.

It was largely thanks to him that numerous high-ranking Nazi officers were convicted of crimes against humanity during the Second World War. An estimated six million Jews died in the Holocaust. In addition, millions of other people were systematically killed.

One of those convicted in the trial was a Reich Marshal of Nazi Germany Hermann Göring.

Ferencz advocated for decades the establishment of an international criminal court. It was eventually established in The Hague, Netherlands.

Ferencz donated significant sums during his lifetime and was also a significant donor to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. The museum expressed its condolences on social media.

“Today the world lost a leader in the pursuit of justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. We mourn the death of Ben Ferencz, the last Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor. He got 22 Nazi leaders convicted at only 27 years old, with no previous trial experience, he convicted 22 Nazis,” the museum In a Twitter post was told.

in Nuremberg Ferencz served as the lead United States attorney in the trial against 22 officers. The officers had led extermination groups known as Einsatzgruppen, established by the RSHA, the Nazi security police, operating on the Eastern Front. Extermination squads were responsible for the deaths of over a million people in World War II.

“With feelings of sadness and hope, we reveal the deliberate slaughter of more than a million innocent and defenseless men, women and children,” Ferencz said in his opening speech in Nuremberg.

Ferencz continued that the goal of the trial is not revenge.

“We ask the court to confirm with international criminal law a person’s right to live in peace and dignity, regardless of what he does, regardless of race or religion. This trial is humanity’s plea for the implementation of the law,” he said.

Ferencz also had time to comment on Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. He told a British newspaper in March last year For Mirrorthat “the perpetrators of the war of aggression must be held accountable for aggression, crimes against humanity and murder”.

In his interview with Mirror, Ferencz also said that the Russian president Vladimir Putin can be imprisoned, but that doesn’t remove the root cause of the problem, because according to him, Russia needed a completely new government.