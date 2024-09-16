Dead | The last pilot veteran Mauri Maunula died at the age of 103

Dead|Mauri Maunula was a military pilot or Pilvenveikko who served at the front in the Continuation War.

Last a living veteran pilot Mauri Maunula has died. Maunula died on Saturday, September 14. His son told STT about it on Monday Risto Maunula.

Mauri Maunula was a military pilot or Pilvenveikko who served at the front in the Continuation War. He was 103 years old when he died, i.e. when he transferred to the shadow squadron.

Maunula was born in Helsinki on June 2, 1921 and lived there all her life. After his frontline service, he had a long career as a civil pilot, mainly with Finnair.

Just a year ago, Maunula flew an F35A fighter simulator at the Air Force’s air show in Turku. At the age of 102, he was reportedly the oldest fighter pilot to have flown the fifth-generation aircraft simulator in question.

In the year 2018 Maunula participated in Linna’s party, where she became known to the general public after singing to the president’s spouse To Jenni Haukio.

At the castle party, he also met the then president Sauli Niinistön. In addition to this, Maunula had met several previous presidents: Risto Rytin, Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim, Urho Kekkonen, Martti Ahtisaaren and Tarja Halonen.

Jenni Haukio remembered Maunula from what she did in the messaging service X in the update.

“With deep gratitude, respect and warmth, we remember his services for the good of the motherland, sharing in the grief of his relatives,” Haukio wrote.

Also President Niinistö recalled In X, Maunula’s song at Linna’s party.

“An unforgettable serenade and an unforgettable Finnish hero. Remembering with warmth,” Niinistö wrote.

Moor Maunula often said that the secret of her long life was versatile exercise. He played tennis from the 1930s until the 1990s and golf from the 1960s until last year.

“As for father’s hobbies, the list would be shorter of what he didn’t do. Father started yet another new exercise hobby at over 100 years old, Asahi health exercise,” says Risto Maunula.

“In addition to varied exercise, Mauri Maunula often added that the secret to a long life is having a good wife and kind children.”

Mauri Maunula was missed by three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Maunula’s passing was reported on Sunday Air mail.

HS interviewed Maunula several times: for example in 2020, when she told for example about his bridge hobby and 2021, when he turned 100 years old.