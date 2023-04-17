Dead | The influential jazz musician Ahmad Jamal has died

Jamal died at the age of 92. Among other things, he won the Grammy gala’s Lifetime Achievement Award and received the French Ordre des Arts and des Lettres.

American jazz musician Ahmad Jamal has died at the age of 92, the news agency AFP and The Washington Post and The New York Times -newspapers.

Born Frederick Russell Jones, Jamal had time to create a musical career spanning more than 70 years. He was also a very influential musician, for example Miles Davis has said that he gets “all his inspiration from Ahmad Jamal”.

Also, among others, jazz pianists Herbie Hancock and Keith Jarrett have told how they considered Jamal to be a model example of a jazz musician.

Among other things, Jamal won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammy gala in 2017 and received the French Ordre des Arts and des Lettres in 2007. He is also credited with bringing jazz music to new audiences.

Jamal made his breakthrough in 1958 with his album Ahmad Jamal at the Pershing: But Not for Me, which remained on the Billboard charts for over one hundred weeks.