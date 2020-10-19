Dead The great name of Italian design Enzo Mari is dead: the archive of a designer criticizing trends may not be opened to the public until 40 years later

Enzo Mar’s guiding idea was to create objects for ordinary people.

Italian important design factors Enzo Mari is dead. He died at a 88-year-old hospital in Milan, Italy, on Monday, October 19, according to an architecture and design magazine. Dezeen.

He was born in Novara in 1932 and studied in Milan in the 1950s, where he lived all his life.

Mixed In Italy, the internationally renowned Mari, during her 60-year career, designed a wide range of objects, from furniture to smaller utensils, made of wood, glass, ceramics, steel as well as paper. He also painted and made graphics, wrote books, children’s plays, and worked as a theorist and lecturer in his field.

Mari’s leading ideas as a designer were to create well-designed products for just ordinary people. During his 60-year career, he designed objects for brands such as Alessi, Artemide, Driade and Zanotta.

The style was characterized by minimalism and usability of objects; shape and beauty can’t go beyond usability, she looked. Mari strongly criticized the fact that after the golden 60s and 70s, designers had become runners in pursuit of trends instead of creative thinkers. In 1999, Mari wrote the so-called Barcelona Manifesto, in which she laid a more ethical starting point for her work for designers.

Enzo Mari began his career by designing pencil holders, vases, calendars and a children ‘s puzzle with 16 wooden animal figures for the Italian brand Danese – which became one of Mar’ s most popular works.

Danese soon grew strongly, giving Mari the freedom to experiment with different techniques as well as create installations, sculptures and other products that later became the cornerstones of Italian design.

Glass tables designed by Enzo Mari at the Milan Furniture Fair in 2003.­

Enzo Marin an extensive retrospective of his career recently opened on Saturday in Milan. On display are a total of 250 items from his career.

The designer has donated all his archives and artefacts to the city of Milan, but the donation is conditional on it not being displayed for 40 years. Therefore, the present retrospective is believed to be the last chance to see Mari’s works for decades.

According to Dezeen, Mari had justified her decision on the grounds that, according to her “most optimistic predictions,” it will take another 40 years before a new generation arrives who understands things and purposes more deeply and who knows how to use artefacts correctly.

Mari thinks this new generation would not be “as ruined as the current generation”.